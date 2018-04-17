AIR NIGHTMARE: Woman Partially Sucked Out of Jet When Engine Shrapnel Breaks Window Mid-Flight; “Blood Everywhere …”

A Southwest Airlines flight landed safely in Philadelphia Tuesday after the jet violently depressurized when a piece of one of the jet’s engine flew into and broke a window, a passenger’s father tells NBC10.

The father, Todd Baur, said that a female passenger was partially sucked out of the plane.

“One passenger, a woman, was partially … was drawn out towards the out of the plane … was pulled back in by other passengers,” he said in a phone interview with NBC10.

The Dallas-bound Boeing 737-700 made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after taking off from LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

From FOX News:

Sources told FOX 29 that one passenger was in critical condition with head trauma and nine others were injured in the incident. It was not immediately clear if any of the nine injured were hospitalized.

Flight 1380 was en route from LaGuardia Airport in New York City to Dallas Love Field when it was diverted to Philadelphia International Airport. The plane was carrying 143 passengers and five crew members.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was on the scene helping evacuate passengers.

The video inside Southwest Flight1380 that blew an engine and almost sucked a woman out. 🎥: Marty Martinez: https://t.co/DtnzGvdnsn pic.twitter.com/h71NzZCwYH — Allan Bell, Jr. (@AllanBell247) April 17, 2018

Marty Martinez, a passenger on the flight, posted a video on his personal Facebook page stating he was “recording his last moments.” Martinez told CBS News there was “blood everywhere” on the aircraft.

“We were probably going down for 10 to 15 minutes,” Martinez said. “And of course everyone is freaking out, everyone is crying. It was the scariest experience.”

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1