Louie Gohmert Gives The Green Light To Get Rid Of Rod Rosenstein (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should be impeached and then urged him to step down, Monday on Fox Business’ “Mornings With Maria.”

“Rosenstein could very well be under investigation,” Gohmert said. “There is a full investigation into Uranium One, which he supervised. Which he soft peddled to allow [former Secretary of State] Hillary [Clinton] to get her colleagues to approve the sale of uranium to Russia through Uranium One. So I have no problem with impeaching Rosenstein.”

“He is a problem. He needs to step down. But he is not going to because he’s got to cover for himself, and for [special counsel Robert] Mueller in the uranium investigation,” he added. – READ MORE

