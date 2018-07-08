Philippine president says he will resign if someone can prove that God exists

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday promised to resign if someone can prove to him that God exists.

Duterte made the comment during a speech at a science and technology event, during which he questioned several aspects of Catholicism, The Associated Press reported.

He said that he would step down if someone can prove, with a picture or other evidence, that humans are “able to talk and to see God.”

Duterte has faced criticism from the majority-Roman Catholic population for his comments about religion. Most recently, he was under fire for calling God “stupid.”

“Who is this stupid God? This son of a bitch is then really stupid,” he said in a speech last week. “You were not involved but now you’re stained with an original sin … What kind of a religion is that? That’s what I can’t accept, very stupid proposition.”- READ MORE

