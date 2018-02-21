Joe Scarborough: Attacking Trump Is ‘What We Do’ (VIDEO)

After insisting for months that President Trump has been undermining one of America’s most vital institutions with his attacks on the news media, the hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe briefly dropped their act. On Tuesday, host Joe Scarborough admitted that as a member of the media, attacking Trump is just “what we do.”

Scarborough and fellow co-host Mika Brzezinski have had a tumultuous relationship with the President, and indeed their largely favorable treatment of him during the 2016 primaries now seems almost impossible to imagine. But the relationship between Trump and the news media in general has been unprecedentedly vicious since he declared his presidential run in July of 2015.

On rare occasions, the media have shown their hand and admitted to their vehement anti-Trump bias. One particularly notable example was Jim Rutenberg’s New York Times article published in August of 2016, which described a Trump presidency as “potentially dangerous” and admitted the Times’s “reporting [would] reflect that.” However, Scarborough and Brzezinski have consistently maintained that their coverage of the President has been both fair and honest. – READ MORE

