Establishment Right-Wingers in Meltdown over Marion Le Pen Invite to CPAC

Several members of the U.S. media establishment — including so-called conservatives — have been in meltdown on social media after it was announced that French firebrand Marion Maréchal-Le Pen would be speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this week.

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp was slammed by establishment figures Monday evening after the announcement that Ms. Le Pen would be giving a brief speech at CPAC on Thursday morning.

Schlapp defended the invitation against several media personalities like never-Trumper and senior editor of National Review Jonah Goldberg who accused Ms. Le Pen of being a “statist”.

Goldberg compared Ms. Le Pen to her grandfather and former Front National leader Jean-Marie Le Pen, and her “mom” which is possibly a reference to current FN leader and former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who is actually her aunt. – READ MORE

