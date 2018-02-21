West Point Posthumously Accepts Fallen Parkland JRTOC Student

The U.S. Army West Point academy has posthumously appointed fallen Parkland JRTOC student Peter Wang to its class of 2025, Brittany Wallman of the Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

West Point will provide the family of Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting victim Peter Wang a letter of acceptance to West Point Class of 2025, which was his dream, and honorarium tokens. His funeral is today. pic.twitter.com/kOb9P5mjdd — Brittany Wallman (@BrittanyWallman) February 20, 2018

Wang, a member of the JRTOC program at the high school, was shot while trying to hold the door of his classroom closed to protect his fellow students. He was killed along with 16 of his peers. – READ MORE

