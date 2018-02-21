True Pundit

Security

West Point Posthumously Accepts Fallen Parkland JRTOC Student

Posted on by
Share:

The U.S. Army West Point academy has posthumously appointed fallen Parkland JRTOC student Peter Wang to its class of 2025, Brittany Wallman of the Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Wang, a member of the JRTOC program at the high school, was shot while trying to hold the door of his classroom closed to protect his fellow students. He was killed along with 16 of his peers. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

West Point Posthumously Accepts Fallen Parkland JRTOC Student
West Point Posthumously Accepts Fallen Parkland JRTOC Student

The U.S. Army West Point academy has posthumously appointed fallen Parkland JRTOC student Peter Wang to its class of 2025, Brittany Wallman of the Florida Sun-Sentinel reports. West Point will provide
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: