Joe Biden To Cameraman: ‘You’re A Real Pr*ck’ (VIDEO)

Former veep Joe Biden is getting set to run for president in 2020. The Democratic field is wide open with few real standouts, and Biden got super political in his eulogy of the late Sen. John McCain last week, signaling that he’s dipping a toe back into the White House waters.

But Uncle Joe might need to get his manners back in check before he hits the campaign trail.

In a newly released video, Biden is shown calling a tracker for the conservative America Rising Political Action Committee a “real pr*ck” on Monday.- READ MORE

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday said that “everything” is at stake for Democrats in the upcoming midterms.

“Everything. It’s simple: everything,” Biden said in response to a question from a Politico reporter on the importance of November’s general election.

Biden made the comments as he prepared to march in the Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh.

Joe Biden, about to march in the Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh. Asked what’s at stake in the midterms, he says, “Everything. It’s simple: everything.” pic.twitter.com/g1bJloqta8 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 3, 2018

His statement comes just a couple months before a midterm election that Democrats view as a chance to retake control of the House and maybe the Senate. – READ MORE