IVANKA TRUMP DIGS AT MEDIA ‘ECHO CHAMBER’ IN SNARKY TWEET

First daughter Ivanka Trump directed a jab at a local ABC reporter on Twitter after the reporter accused her of living in a different universe.

Great working session today at the White House on ways to improve the clemency process with policy leaders and criminal justice reform advocates. pic.twitter.com/2Ydoe16Dfo — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 6, 2018

Jory Rand, a reporter for ABC7, quote tweeted the photo with the snarky caption, “Meanwhile, in another universe…”

Yes…we continue to work to better the lives of every American, each and every day, regardless of what others in the echo chamber deem to be the more “important” narrative… https://t.co/IlFr12yr4n — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 6, 2018

Ivanka typically avoids responding to criticism — however, she hit back hard at Rand’s characterization of her tweet.- READ MORE

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski is no fan at all of Ivanka Trump.

Brzezinski questioned Ivanka Trump’s recent Instagram posts and photo ops amid growing scandals surrounding her father on Friday.

The MSNBC co-host declared that Ivanka Trump, who is a senior White House adviser, is living in a “parallel reality.”

“I think Ivanka is running for president or something,” said Brzezinski.

“You see on Instagram she’s hopscotching the country as if nothing is wrong, doing little selfies and pictures of herself in Iowa and Indiana, and wherever else, connecting with people — sort of,” she added.

She also said, “It’s an incredible parallel reality going on there with his inner circle.”

Some of Ivanka Trump’s recent Instagram posts include notes about meeting with American ambassadors to discuss women’s economic empowerment.- READ MORE