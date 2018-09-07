Massachusetts RMV handed out nearly 2,000 licenses to dead people, audit finds

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) issued 1,905 licenses to dead people — 97 percent of which were active as of January — in a move the state auditor called “a significant public safety risk.”

The audit, conducted by the office of State Auditor Suzanne Bump, found the state agency did not deactivate 4,688 licenses for people who died before their licenses expired.

Most of the death dates of those issued licenses were between 1988 and 2010, with “some” as early as 1962, according to the audit, which said the “licenses appeared to have been issued to individuals who were attempting to obtain false identification.”

"The failure to prevent individuals from obtaining identification under the names of deceased people creates a significant public safety risk to the Commonwealth," Bump said in a statement.

The Beto O’Rourke campaign in Texas, where O’Rourke is running for the Senate against incumbent GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, is denying that they are responsible for sending a text message to voters on Wednesday asking for “volunteers to help transport undocumented immigrants” to the polls. The campaign acknowledged that the text from the campaign’s text messaging platform was legitimate but protested the campaign did not authorize the message, according to The New York Times.

As the Times noted, “If Mr. O’Rourke’s campaign were indeed helping undocumented immigrants vote, it would be a brazen violation of election law.”

The text message read, “Hi, it’s Patsy here w/ Beto for Texas. Our records indicate that you’re a supporter. We are in search of volunteers to help transport undocumented immigrants to polling booths so that they will be able [to] vote. Would you be able to support this grassroots effort?”

O'Rourke's spokesperson, Chris Evans, stated, "That was not an approved message by the campaign," adding that the creator of the text was "not a volunteer with the Beto campaign." Evans referred to the creator of the text as an "imposter."