Ocasio-Cortez tells White House to ‘put down its saber,’ and negotiate with Iran

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took to Twitter late Thursday to urge the Trump administration to show restraint in its dealings with Iran.

The freshman congresswoman’s request came after the White House blamed Tehran for recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and the downing of a drone in international airspace.

“This administration needs to put down its saber and pick up a phone,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

This administration needs to put down its saber and pick up a phone.



Diplomacy is what grants us peace and stability – not war. #NoWarOnIran https://t.co/NZtifF3eki — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez, who has emerged as a leading voice for Democrats, has been a fierce critic of Trump’s domestic and foreign policy. She was asked by CNN about “the handling of Iran” and responded, “I think they’re trying to goad us into a military conflict that’s completely irresponsible.” – READ MORE

