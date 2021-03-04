Joe Biden: Texas, Mississippi Lifting Mask Mandates Is ‘Neanderthal Thinking’

President Joe Biden criticized the governors of Mississippi and Texas Wednesday for lifting their statewide mask mandates, describing it as “neanderthal thinking.”

“I think it’s a big mistake,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

Biden expressed his feelings on masks during an Oval Office meeting with Congressional Democrats on efforts to cure cancer.

“The last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything’s fine, take off your mask, forget it,” Biden said.

He again demanded that Americans and political officials “follow the science” on masks.

“It’s critical, critical, critical that they follow the science,” Biden said, repeating that Americans should wash their hands, wear a mask and stay socially distanced. ”

“I know you all know that,” he continued. “I wish to heck some of our elected officials knew it.”- READ MORE

