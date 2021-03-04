Kamala Harris tweet celebrating Dr. Seuss in 2017 resurfaces after president’s omission

A tweet by Vice President Kamala Harris praising Dr. Seuss four years ago resurfaced Tuesday, after President Biden failed to mention the children’s author when making his “Read Across America Day” proclamation.

Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence under former President Trump, retweeted the post that said: “Happy birthday, #DrSeuss! ‘The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.’”

Harris’ tweet was written on March 2, 2017, Dr. Seuss’ birthday and the day chosen to honor his legacy and promote literacy.

Happy birthday, #DrSeuss! “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 2, 2017

Biden stoked criticism Tuesday for failing to mention Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Geisel, in his address.

Both Trump and former President Obama – Biden’s immediate predecessors – had mentioned Dr. Seuss in their remarks about the day, which was established to honor the author in 1998. Former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton didn’t make proclamations, Newsweek reported.- READ MORE

