Cuomo Signed Law Lowering the Bar for Sexual Harassment

Before he was accused of sexual harassment, New York governor Andrew Cuomo (D.) signed a bill that dramatically lowered the bar for proving harassment claims—a bar his accusers would almost certainly clear.

The bill, signed into law in 2019, says harassment need not be “severe or pervasive” to be considered unlawful; any action that rises above “petty slights and trivial inconveniences” can qualify. If a male supervisor makes a female employee uncomfortable by asking her out to lunch, one New York employment lawyer told the Washington Free Beacon, “that could be the basis for a claim.”

Cuomo is the latest liberal to fall prey to liberalism’s evolving standards of sexual misconduct. As more women have come forward in the face of the MeToo movement, more men have found themselves on the hook for behavior once deemed unobjectionable. Left-leaning figures, from Chris Matthews to Aziz Ansari to Neil deGrasse Tyson to Garrison Keillor, saw their careers falter or implode over ambiguous accusations, causing some to wonder whether MeToo had gone too far. If the bill he signed is any indication, Cuomo did not share those concerns.

The governor’s alleged transgressions far exceed the standard set by the 2019 law. His first accuser, Lindsey Boylan, said Cuomo invited the former aide to play strip poker on a government plane, made suggestive allusions to Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky, and kissed Boylan on the lips without her consent. His second accuser, Charlotte Bennett, said the governor indicated interest in a sexual relationship with her while she was working in his office as a health policy adviser. Bennett, who is 25, told the New York Times Cuomo asked her if she’d “ever been with an older man,” adding that “age doesn’t matter” in relationships. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --