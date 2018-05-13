Joe Biden Slams Trump Admin for Staffer’s McCain Joke: Decency ‘Hit Rock Bottom’

True Pundit

Former Vice President Joe Biden unloaded on the Trump administration on Friday after a staffer made a joke about Sen. John McCain’s (R-Ariz.) cancer.

“People have wondered when decency would hit rock bottom with this administration,” Biden said in a statement. “It happened yesterday.”

“John McCain is a genuine hero — a man of valor whose sacrifices for his country are immeasurable,” he explained. “As he fights for [his] life, he deserves better — so much better.”

Biden’s statement comes after multiple reports of a White House staffer making a joke about McCain’s cancer while discussing his opposition to Trump’s CIA nominee, Gina Haspel.

“It doesn’t matter, he’s dying anyway,” she reportedly said. – READ MORE

