SIN CITY: Las Vegas About To Host ‘World’s Biggest Orgy’

Las Vegas truly has earned the label “Sin City” as it will now serve host to what will be a the largest orgy event on record — Menage Life.

According to Mirror.UK, “more than 1,000 people are expected to join in the ‘monumental’ event” in Las Vegas next month where participants are invited to “play” with either their sexual partner or other attendees so long as the parties have “established mutual consent.”

In 2007, the largest orgy attracted just 500 people (250 couples) in Japan.

Bros looking to get their freak on like a horny frat boy for the weekend better find a woman to accompany them because “unescorted males” will be denied entry while single women will only have to pay $25 for a ticket. The fee for a couple is $200. Since the word “orgy” is more likely to attract creepy single men, the ban makes sense. However, the event does say that it will make “a few exceptions for respectful single gentlemen to attend with couples/groups”. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1