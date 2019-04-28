Joe Biden says his proudest moment of Obama’s presidency was ‘not one whisper of scandal’

Former vice president and newly-minted 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Bidenappeared on “The View” on Friday morning and told hosts that his proudest moment of serving with President Barack Obama was that there was “not one whisper” of scandal during the time they served together in the White House.

Biden said that, coincidentally, he and Obama both told press on the same day while in different parts of the country that the thing they were most proud of while in the White House was that there was “not one whisper of a scandal.”

“Not one,” Biden said. “And that’s because of Barack.”

His comments came the day after Biden made his long-awaited announcement that he would be campaigning for the 2020 presidency.

On "The View," Biden also expanded on his declaration that he asked former President Obama not to endorse him during his campaign run. He first told reporters of the news on Thursday, saying that "whoever wins this nomination should win it in on their own merits."


