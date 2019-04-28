Obama White House Sought Ukraine’s Help In Taking Down Trump: REPORT

The Obama White House brought in Ukrainian authorities to help jumpstart the Russian collusion narrative and to help then-Vice President Joe Biden’s son out of a jam.

John Solomon, an opinion contributor to The Hill, lays out the results of a meeting between Obama White House officials and the Ukrainian authorities. Solomon spoke to multiple participants in the meeting and viewed memos from the time to bring us the story.

“The agenda suggested the purpose was training and coordination. But Ukrainian participants said it didn’t take long — during the meetings and afterward — to realize the Americans’ objectives included two politically hot investigations: one that touched Vice President Joe Biden’s family and one that involved a lobbying firm linked closely to then-candidate Trump,” Solomon wrote.

Andrii Telizhenko, who was at the meeting, told Solomon that the Obama officials “kept talking about how important it was that all of our anti-corruption efforts be united.” Telizhenko at the time was a political officer at the Ukraine’s embassy in Washington, D.C. He said U.S. officials said during the meeting that they wanted to see a 2014 investigation into payments made from Ukraine’s Russia-backed Party of Regions to U.S. citizens, including Paul Manafort, reopened. At the time of the payments, Manafort was a lobbyist. Manafort would be hired to then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign in March 2016.

The 2014 investigation was closed without charges filed against Manafort. Telizhenko told Solomon he didn’t remember if Manafort’s name was mentioned during the meeting with White House officials, but he remembers the investigation being brought up. – READ MORE