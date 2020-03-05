Joe Biden Promises Pathway to Citizenship for 11 Million Illegal Aliens (VIDEO)

Joe Biden promised a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal aliens during his campaign rally on Super Tuesday in Los Angeles, CA.

After mixing up his wife and sister, promising to find cures for Alzheimer’s disease and cancer if elected president, and describing “climate change” as an “existential threat” to humanity, Joe Biden made his pledge to offer citizenship to illegal aliens.

Joe Biden promises “pathway” to citizenship for 11 million illegal aliens. #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/xW1Pe8cYtk — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 4, 2020

As he did with his entire statement, Biden read his promise for a “pathway” to citizenship for illegal aliens off a teleprompter. He linked illegal aliens with first responders, teachers, construction and manufacturing workers. – READ MORE

