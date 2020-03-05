U.S. Surgeon General: ‘Seriously, People — Stop Buying Masks!’

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams has a serious message for Americans worried about the coronavirus: Stop buying masks.

“Seriously people — STOP BUYING MASKS!” Adams, an anesthesiologist who has been surgeon general since 2017, wrote on Twitter.

“They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!” Adams wrote.

Adams also tweeted: "The best way to protect yourself and your community is with everyday preventive actions, like staying home when you are sick and washing hands with soap and water, to help slow the spread of respiratory illness." He also said: "Avoid touching your w/ unwashed hands, and wipe down surfaces with cleaning solution or wipes."

