Actor Rob Delaney Suggests Mike Pence Wants a Coronavirus Cure ‘That Will Only Help White People’

The Coronavirus has killed thousands of people as of Monday but actor-comedian Rob Delaney used the deadly disease to suggest that Vice President Mike Pence only cares about a coronavirus cure for white people.

The star of Amazon Studios’ Catastrophe tweeted a series of photos of the vice president along with the caption: “Mike Pence is informed it’s impossible to develop a coronavirus strategy that will only help white people.”

Mike Pence is informed it’s impossible to develop a coronavirus strategy that will only help white people pic.twitter.com/wedfx5iNLu — rob delaney (@robdelaney) March 2, 2020

President Donald Trump recently appointed Vice-President Pence to coordinate the government’s response to the coronavirus.

The vice president successfully worked to contain Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) while serving as governor of Indiana. Despite this experience, Pence came under almost immediate attack last week from the mainstream media, which blamed him for an outbreak of HIV in rural Indiana during his term as governor. – READ MORE

