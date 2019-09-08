Joe Biden Promises Environmentalist: ‘Look into My Eyes; I Guarantee You, We Are Going to End Fossil Fuel’ (VIDEO)

Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden (D) told a concerned activist in New Hampshire Friday that he guarantees that “we are going to end fossil fuel.”

Biden took questions from a group in New Castle, New Hampshire, Friday. One woman associated with the environmental group 350 New Hampshire Action, Rebecca Beaulieu, asked Biden how voters can trust him if he continues to associate himself with fossil fuel executives.

“How can we trust that you’re going to act on climate — on the climate crisis — if you’re still attending fundraisers that fossil fuel executives are attending?” Beaulieu asked, according to the Daily Mail.

Video shows Biden walking over to the woman, taking her hand, and making a solemn promise to “end fossil fuel … before 2050, God willing.” – READ MORE