Sen. Thom Tillis: Investigation into Blasey Ford’s attorney possible after Kavanaugh remarks

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said comments by Christine Blasey Ford‘s attorney may be worthy of an investigation after she admitted that her client had political motivations for accusing Justice Brett Kavanaugh of rape.

Ford’s attorney, Debra Katz, said Kavanaugh “will always have an asterisk next to his name,” while speaking at the University of Baltimore’s 11th Feminist Legal Theory Conference in April.

“When he takes a scalpel to Roe v. Wade, we will know who he is — we know his character and we know what motivates him. And that is important. It is important that we know, and that was part of what motivated Christine.”

During an appearance on “Outnumbered Overtime” Thursday, Tillis said Katz’s comments may warrant an investigation to help publicize all the facts of the case.

"I think it's worth just checking off the facts," he said. "We had a number of people on the other side of the aisle undermining the credibility of the committee by threatening to expose information that was committee confidential."