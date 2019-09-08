Trump admin announces rollback of Obama-era regulation that outlawed certain light bulbs

Light bulbs that were set to be outlawed under an Obama-era regulation will stay on store shelves thanks to regulation rollback from the Trump administration.

Multiple outlets reported Wednesday that the Department of Energy had finalized a new rule striking a last-minute Obama regulation that outlawed certain kinds of light bulbs such as three-way bulbs, decorative bulbs, and “rough service lamps.”

“This regulation gives consumers more choices, and consumers are better off with more choices,” a Trump DOE official explained to The Hill.

One of the reasons that the Obama administration offered for the regulation was that people might purchase the these light sources instead of “other regulated lamp types” like LED or compact fluorescent bulbs. The Obama administration’s 2017 regulation was set to take effect in 2020.

Critics believe that the Trump administration’s latest move will end up costing consumers more because the less regulated bulbs use more electricity. – READ MORE