Joe Biden M.I.A. on Memorial Day

Former Vice President Joe Biden is running for president in 2020, but he did not appear for any Memorial Day events on Monday.

There were no events on Biden’s public schedule the entire Memorial Day weekend, at a time when presidential candidates typically march in Memorial Day parades, meet with the troops, or visit a cemetery to honor the fallen.

The former vice president has not held a campaign rally since last Saturday in Philadelphia.

“I promise you this – no one – no one – is going to work longer and campaign harder to win your trust and support than this son of Catherine Eugenia and Joseph Biden!” Biden boasted in his speech.

After attending a pair of fundraisers early last week in Florida, the former vice president went dark.