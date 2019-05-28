Congress Seeks to Stop Feds From Releasing Convicted Terrorists From Prison Early for Good Behavior

Congress is seeking to prevent the federal government from releasing Americans convicted of terrorism from being released from prison for good behavior, legislation that comes in reaction to the recent release of American Taliban fighter John Walker Lindh, who was let out of prison after serving 17 years of a 20-year sentence.

The release of Lindh from prison for good behavior has riled GOP national security hawks in Congress and now prompted Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) and Republican allies to spearhead legislation to bar anyone convicted of terrorism charges from ever being released from prison for good behavior.

Lindh is one of several Americans who have been sentenced to prison on terrorism-related charges in the years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. If passed, Cotton’s bill would ensure that no other imprisoned terrorist ever gets released early.

“Our safety depends on keeping dangerous terrorists where they can’t harm Americans, but right now even unrepentant terrorists are eligible for early release from prison, sometimes for so-called ‘good behavior,'” Cotton said in a statement announcing the legislation, which has already garnered support from Sen. Richard Shelby (R., Ala.). “Supporting radical Islamist groups like ISIS is savage behavior, not good behavior. Our bill would make convicted terrorists ineligible for early release.” – READ MORE