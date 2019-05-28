WATCH: ABC News’ Martha Raddatz Grills Democrat Pete Buttigieg On Iran

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz grilled far-left Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Iran over the weekend, calling him out for not truthfully acknowledging what is going on.

Democrat Pete Buttigieg blames John Bolton for escalation w/Iran



Martha Raddatz: "This is not John Bolton asking for this. This is the military."



Buttigieg tries to deflect



Raddatz: "Let me stick to this because it’s based on intelligence. Do you believe the intelligence?" pic.twitter.com/bkjnxb9Lep — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 26, 2019

Buttigieg blamed National Security Adviser John Bolton for escalating tensions with Iran, saying that Bolton was trying to “prosecute a case to lead to higher tensions, escalation and perhaps conflict with Iran.”

“But this is also based on intelligence and the military,” Raddatz responded. “Central Command — you know Central Command very well — they asked for these troops for force protection, based on intelligence about missiles in some Iranian boats, so this is not John Bolton asking for this. This is the military.” – READ MORE

