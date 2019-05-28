WATCH: ABC News’ Martha Raddatz Grills Democrat Pete Buttigieg On Iran

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz grilled far-left Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Iran over the weekend, calling him out for not truthfully acknowledging what is going on.
Buttigieg blamed National Security Adviser John Bolton for escalating tensions with Iran, saying that Bolton was trying to “prosecute a case to lead to higher tensions, escalation and perhaps conflict with Iran.”
“But this is also based on intelligence and the military,” Raddatz responded. “Central Command — you know Central Command very well — they asked for these troops for force protection, based on intelligence about missiles in some Iranian boats, so this is not John Bolton asking for this. This is the military.” – READ MORE