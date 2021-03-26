Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Both Called for Government-Mandated AR-15 Buybacks

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both called for government-mandated buybacks of AR-15s and other commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles while on the campaign trail.

Breitbart News noted that Biden staked his position on mandatory buybacks during the first Democrat debate of the election 2020 campaign cycle.

He said, “Folks, look, and I would buy back weapons. We already started talking about that. We tried to get it done. I think it can be done. And it should be demanded that we do it. And that’s a good expenditure of money.”

On September 7, 2019, Breitbart News noted then-Democrat presidential hopeful Kamala Harris voiced support for government-mandated buybacks of AR-15s and other commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles. Bloomberg quoted Harris as saying, “I think it’s a good idea,” while admitting she was not quite sure how it would be carried out.

On November 19, 2019, NBC News interviewed Harris and highlighted her support of a “mandatory gun buyback.” – READ MORE

