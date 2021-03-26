Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request to put on a mask: ‘You’re welcome to step away if you like’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) hit out at a reporter after the journalist requested the senator put on a mask during a Wednesday news conference.

Cruz held a news conference Wednesday with other Republican senators in order to discuss the crisis at the U.S southern border.

In a video of the conference, a reporter can be heard asking, “Would you mind putting a mask on for us?”

Cruz responded, “Yeah, when I’m talking to the TV camera I’m not going to wear a mask, and all of us have been immunized,” gesturing to his fellow lawmakers.

The reporter pressed further and insisted that Cruz putting on a mask would “make us feel better.” – READ MORE

