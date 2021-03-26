‘The View’ host Sunny Hostin complains that she feels ‘like a hostage’ to Americans who own ‘assault rifles’

Sunny Hostin, co-host on “The View,” said that she feels like a “hostage” to Americans who own “assault rifles” and argued that gun control is the only way to stop mass killings like the one that took place at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store Monday.

During Tuesday’s broadcast, Hostin said that people who insist on owning such weapons are not patriots and demanded extreme gun reform measures.

“I don’t think we can any longer equate freedom with the unfettered right to own assault rifles,” Hostin said. “That is not freedom. Because I feel like a hostage right now. I feel like a hostage to the selfish people who insist on owning these types of weapons. That is not freedom in the country.”

She turned to those Americans holding her “hostage” and added, “You are not a patriot because you feel you have the right to own these types of weapons. You should be taking care of your fellow Americans.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --