Joe Biden Implies Young Children Should Be Able To Change Their Gender If They Want

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden implied during an ABC News town hall event on Thursday night that young children should be able to change their gender if they want to.

Biden made the remarks in response to a woman who said that her young child was transgender and claimed that President Donald Trump was somehow stripping her child of their rights.

The idea that an 8 year old child or a 10 year old decides “You know I wanna be transgender,” should be zero discrimination. Joe Biden encourages child transgenderism?? pic.twitter.com/2jev6H7Mlp — MRCTV (@mrctv) October 16, 2020

“The idea that an 8-year-old child or a 10-year-old child decides, ‘You know, I decided I want to be transgender, that’s what I think I’d like to be, it make my life a lot easier,’ there should be zero discrimination,” Biden said. “And what’s happening is, too many transgender women of color are being murdered. They’re being murdered.” – READ MORE

