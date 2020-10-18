After Ice Cube Works With Trump, CNN Cancels Cuomo Interview, Rapper Says: ‘Can’t Handle The Truth’

Rapper and actor Ice Cube said Friday that CNN canceled his scheduled appearance on host Chris Cuomo’s “Cuomo Prime Time.”

The rapper, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, recently made headlines for working with the Trump administration on a plan intended to bolster black Americans’ prosperity, dubbed the “Platinum Plan.”

According to Ice Cube, Team Biden told him they’d work with him post-election, whereas the Trump administration working with the rapper right away, amending their Platinum Plan.

Trump adviser Katrina Pierson gave a “shoutout” to the rapper for working with the Trump administration on Wednesday: “Shoutout to  for his willingness to step up and work with  Administration to help develop the ,” she wrote. “Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!” – READ MORE

