Dr. Fauci Suggests Americans Might Have To Rethink Thanksgiving Gatherings Due To Coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci is suggesting Americans rethink their Thanksgiving gatherings in the face of a spike in coronavirus cases around the country.

Fauci, the White House coronavirus advisor, made the dire prediction during an interview with “CBS Evening News.”

“You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering, unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected,” he asserted.

U.S. is seeing a massive spike in COVID cases & hospitalizations. The CDC says *small gatherings* are an increasing source of spread. What does that mean for Thanksgiving? Dr. Fauci says “that is a risk. You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering.” pic.twitter.com/cZmRLlDJwd — The Recount (@therecount) October 15, 2020

Speaking specifically of the holidays, Fauci warned of holding family gatherings.

“That is unfortunately a risk, when you have people coming from out of town, gathering together in an indoor setting,” he advised. – READ MORE

