Comey Admits Having ‘Negative Opinion’ of Trump Before Ever Meeting Him (VIDEO)

Former FBI Director James Comey admitted during an interview released Monday that he had a “negative opinion” of President Donald Trump from before he ever met him.

Comey, who has been accused of bias against Trump back when he ran the FBI, spoke with BBC “Hardtalk” host Stephen Sackur about his view of Trump.

“It seems to me that in your dealings with Donald Trump from the very get-go, from your first meeting with him before the inauguration in January of 2017, you – very far from bringing a blank slate to your view of him, to your meetings with him – you were deeply suspicious and skeptical of Trump from the start. And that comes out clearly in your recollections, in your memoir,” Sackur said. – READ MORE

