Joe Biden Hosted An ‘Ask Me Anything.’ He Has Yet To Answer A Single Question.

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is notorious, at the moment, for being unavailable for questions, but on Wednesday, the campaign Instagram account announced that Biden would be hosting an “AMA” — or an “Ask Me Anything” session — where followers could submit questions to the candidate for honest responses.

Nearly 48 hours later, Biden still has yet to answer a single question from his “AMA,” even though AMAs, popularized on the social media platform Reddit, are typically done in real-time and Instagram’s “stories” platform also only allows users to solicit questions for 24 hours before the request disappears.

Mediaite reports that Biden announced his “Ask Me Anything” late Tuesday, suggesting to followers that “I’m answering your questions. Ask me anything!”

It was a definite break from recent tradition for Biden, who has gone weeks without a meaningful press conference. Last week, he promised an extended question-and-answer session for media but took up more than a half-hour of time with opening remarks, leaving just 20 minutes for requests, per the Miami Herald. The questions asked during that limited period were far from revealing, with at least one member of the press asking simply why Biden chooses not to attack his opponent, President Donald Trump, outright. – READ MORE

