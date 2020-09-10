Biden Said 6,114 Military Service Members Died From Covid. The Real Number Is 7.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden inflated the number of U.S. military service members who have died from coronavirus by a factor of approximately 1,000.

“Military COVID infected: 118,984. Military COVID deaths: 6,114. Folks, every one of these lives mattered,” Biden said at a rally in Warren, Mich.

He did not cite a source for the 6,114 number, but it is off by 6,107, according to the Department of Defense’s website. The number of military deaths is seven and the number of combined deaths between military, civilian, dependent, and contractor Department of Defense employees is 90. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --