WATCH: College students say rioting, looting ‘justified’ because ‘people in power have stolen so much more’

Rioters and looters — like many on the left — have parroted the same lines this summer to somehow make their immoral actions morally upright.

With that in mind, Campus Reform headed to George Washington University in Washington, D.C., to ask college students what they thought about the looting and rioting. Their answers were less than surprising, unfortunately.

“I guess it’s all part of the healing process,” another student philosophized about the looting and rioting, adding that “some people get caught in the way, and it’s unfortunate, but for meaningful progress to happen unfortunate things happen.”

Another student added that such lawlessness is “justified. People in power have stolen so much more. Anything that any of them loot will never match up to how much that’s been stolen from them.” – READ MORE

