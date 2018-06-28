Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton Lead 2020 Presidential Democratic Field: Poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden currently leads the field of potential Democratic challengers to President Donald Trump, according to a new poll released on Wednesday.

Biden, who has reportedly toyed with the idea of running in 2020, is the clear frontrunner according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris June poll, raking in 32 percent of the Democratic vote.

Failed former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton took home 18 percent of the vote for second place, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) came in third with 16 percent.

The only other Democratic to garner double digits in support was Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) with 10 percent. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1