Kathy Griffin Finds a Way to Slam Trump’s Parenting After RNC Runs Ad Featuring Her Beheading Photo

Not pleased to see herself in the ad, Griffin lashed out in a series of tweets.

“Is this the best you got guys? A comic’s photoshoot…while your president is keeping children in internment camps?” she wrote in one. “F**k You”:

The @GOP has used video from my Trump mask photo shoot in their latest web ad. They've also included @MaxineWaters and @iamsambee – I'm in good company. Is this the best you got guys? A comic's photoshoot…while your president is keeping children in internment camps? Fuck You pic.twitter.com/dj8yeKME2c — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 27, 2018

She also took aim at President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, questioning their parenting of their son Barron.

“I thought this imagery shocked and terrified your son? Are you ok with the GOP using it in their web ad?” she continued. “I know you are…you were lying when you said it upset him…I doubt that he’s ever seen it”:

Hey @realDonaldTrump @MELANIATRUMP – I thought this imagery shocked and terrified your son? Are you ok with the GOP using it in their web ad? I know you are…you were lying when you said it upset him…I doubt that he's ever seen it. https://t.co/OiPNpwAkg7 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 27, 2018

