Chicago bar apologizes for ‘MAGA’ hats, face tattoos ban, says ‘everyone is welcome’

A Chicago bar has changed its tune just days after announcing it will no longer accept patrons who wear “Make America Great Again” hats or have face tattoos, calling the briefly enforced rules “inappropriate.”

The Replay Lincoln Park bar announced the rules over the weekend in a Facebook post after “much consternation and consideration to maintain a ‘classy environment,’” but backtracked Tuesday afternoon after claiming that the “posts were inappropriate.”

“We are sorry for our recent actions and realize now that our posts were inappropriate,” the bar said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. “We meant to be funny and we took it too far. Everyone is welcome at Replay Lincoln Park.”

After announcing the new rules, customers were quick to express their support while others responded in anger. – READ MORE

