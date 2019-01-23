Arizona lawmaker proposes ‘porn tax’ that would help fund border wall

Phoenix, Ariz. — An Arizona lawmaker has a unique idea to raise funds for President Donald Trump’s border wall.

KPHO/KTVK reports that Arizona Rep. Gail Griffin proposed Arizona House Bill 2444. It would require electronics manufacturers to install porn-blocking software on Arizona residents’ phones, computers and/or tablets.

The only way to access porn would be paying a one-time fee of at least $20. Anyone who deactivates the blocker, or commits any other sort of violation, would face a misdemeanor charge.

The taxed money would go into a new account called the “John McCain Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Fund.” – READ MORE