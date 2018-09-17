Actress Ann Hathaway Blasts White, Straight, Male ‘Privilege’

The event was headlined by former Vice President Joe Biden — and Hathaway said a speech by the Democrat at the event helped restore some of her faith in the current state of the nation.

“I think I’m probably walking around like most people right now. I’m pretty shell-shocked by what I see every day, what I hear every day. And I really don’t like to admit this, but I get scared,” she said.

“You guys just gave me my heart back,” she added about Biden’s speech, as well as one from Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign.

“It is important to acknowledge [that] with the exception of being a cisgender male, everything about how I was born has put me at the current center of a damaging and widely accepted myth,” she said.

The actress continued, “That myth is that gayness orbits around straightness, transgender orbits around cisgender, and that all races orbit around whiteness.”- READ MORE

Actress Anne Hathaway, reacting to the murder of Nia Wilson, who was black, by John Cowell, who is white, in Oakland on July 22, decided to use the incident to accuse whites in America of racism, bloviating, “White people- including me, including you, must take into the marrow of our privileged bones the truth that ALL black people fear for their lives DAILY in America.”

Hathaway wrote on Instagram: The murder of Nia Wilson- may she rest in the power and peace she was denied here- is unspeakable AND MUST NOT be met with silence. She is not a hash tag; she was a black woman and she was murdered in cold blood by a white man.

White people- including me, including you- must take into the marrow of our privileged bones the truth that ALL black people fear for their lives DAILY in America and have done so for GENERATIONS. White people DO NOT have equivalence for this fear of violence.

Given those givens, we must ask our (white)selves- how “decent” are we really? Not in our intent, but in our actions? In our lack of action?– READ MORE