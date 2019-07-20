Democratic Operative: Rural White Voters Not ‘Grateful Enough’

David Atkins, a Californian regional director for the Democratic Party and a Bernie Sanders supporter, criticized rural white voters for lacking gratitude in a Twitter thread posted Thursday night.
In the thread, Atkins wrote that rural voters are “heavily subsidized, drowning in federal largesse, blessed with political affirmative action & overrepresentation, have all their bills paid by cities and blue states,” but still “whine and yell constantly.”
In subsequent tweets, Atkins blasted Fox News watchers, claiming that “The Fox News cult hates the values of the vast majority of Americans who aren’t rural white evangelicals and want nothing to do with them.” – READ MORE