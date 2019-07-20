Democratic Operative: Rural White Voters Not ‘Grateful Enough’

David Atkins, a Californian regional director for the Democratic Party and a Bernie Sanders supporter, criticized rural white voters for lacking gratitude in a Twitter thread posted Thursday night.

In the thread, Atkins wrote that rural voters are “heavily subsidized, drowning in federal largesse, blessed with political affirmative action & overrepresentation, have all their bills paid by cities and blue states,” but still “whine and yell constantly.”

People who watch the constant grating whinefest that is Fox News have a lot of gall telling anyone to love it or leave it.



The Fox News cult hates the values of the vast majority of Americans who aren't rural white evangelicals and want nothing to do with them. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) July 19, 2019

A Rose Twitter contingent is Very Mad about this apparent elitist erasure of class concerns.



Guys, I get it. I was a Bernie supporter. I write about the need for more class-conscious econ populism all the time. You're preaching to the choir.



But patience is wearing a bit thin. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) July 19, 2019

And at a certain point, continuing to treat them like they're just too ignorant to see what the plutocrats are doing, or continuing to blame the Dem Party for failing to engage with *just* the right message to unlock them?



That's also a form of paternalistic condescension. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) July 19, 2019

Oh look, now conservative twitter has its pants in a twist.



Yes, rural white America is heavily subsidized by cities and the federal govt. Yes, rural white America is struggling under the thumb of the corporate fat cats getting all the tax cuts.



But too many vote for racists. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) July 19, 2019

On this topic, my latest for the @monthly: it's time to stop making excuses for Trump supporters.https://t.co/1XaXuCbzJV — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) July 20, 2019

In subsequent tweets, Atkins blasted Fox News watchers, claiming that “The Fox News cult hates the values of the vast majority of Americans who aren’t rural white evangelicals and want nothing to do with them.” – READ MORE