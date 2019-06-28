Joe Biden brags about having banned ‘the number of clips in a gun’; Bernie Sanders forgets what he’s said on guns

The Democrats want to ban guns, in some form or another. It might be “military style” guns or “assault weapons” or “weapons of war.”

Former vice president Joe Biden, during Thursday night’s Democratic primary debate, took the Democrats’ butchering of basic firearm terminology to a new low.

Biden senior moment: "I’m the guy that got … the number of clips in a gun banned" pic.twitter.com/UNHtr5q4Ad — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 28, 2019

Rachel Maddow: A "newspaper recently released portions of an interview you gave …'My own view on guns is, everything being equal, states should make those decisions.'"



Bernie Sanders: "That's a mischaracterization of my thinking."



Maddow: "It's a quote of you." #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/sVoEQYSLwr — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 28, 2019

“I’m the only person that beat the NRA nationally,” Biden begins. “I’m the guy that got the Brady Bill passed, background checks, number one. Number two, we increased that background check during the Obama-Biden administration. I’m also the only guy that got assault weapons ban, banned, and the number of clips in a gun banned.” – READ MORE