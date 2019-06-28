Jimmy Carter: Trump ‘Didn’t Actually Win the Election’ (VIDEO)

Former president Jimmy Carter took aim at sitting president Donald Trump Friday morning, suggesting his presidency is illegitimate and that he did not actually win the 2016 election.

Presidential historian Jon Meacham interviewed the Georgia Democrat at a Carter Center panel on human rights hosted at Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Virginia.

“Russia has been proven by our intelligence community to have interfered with one of our human rights, which is the right of free and fair elections,” Meacham asked. “What is your reaction? How should we deal with Russia?” – READ MORE

