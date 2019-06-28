‘Sabotage’: Andrew Yang Claims Mic Wasn’t Working During Debate, Supporters Suspect Foul Play

The hashtag #LetYangSpeak started trending on Twitter Friday morning after Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang claimed in a post-debate video that his microphone was not operating properly during Thursday night’s Democratic primary debate.

If it was @MSNBC’s goal to sabotage Yang’s campaign by cutting the mic tonight, they totally fucked up. This is now our fuel. Get it trending. #LetYangSpeak #LetYangSpeak #LetYangSpeak #LetYangSpeak #LetYangSpeak #LetYangSpeak — Andrew Yang Stan Account (@gang4610) June 28, 2019

Here is the full clip of Yang explaining the mic situation at the debate. #LetYangSpeak #Yang2020 pic.twitter.com/WnbBtAESoR — PJ McCartney (@pjmccartney) June 28, 2019

When Yang was told by supporters that he should have talked more during the debate, the entrepreneur claimed his mic was likely being turned off and on by production, noting that he tried to offer his take during a few topics but his “mic was off.”

"There were also a few times, FYI, where I just started talking, to be like, 'hey, I wanna add something there,' and my mic was not on," he said, adding, "I was talking and nothing was happening, and I was like, ah, f***."