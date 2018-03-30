True Pundit

Joe Biden blasts gun-rights groups’ ‘prostitution’ of Second Amendment

“I think the Second Amendment is being badly interpreted, it’s not consistent with what our founders intended,” Mr. Biden said, according to CBS News.

The network didn’t elaborate on any specific criticisms he might’ve made of Second Amendment jurisprudence, most of which is recent and has established firearms ownership as an individual right.

Instead, Mr. Biden said the country was turning against gun-rights because of the nation’s gun-crime rate and political activism based on it.

“What’s happened here is the nation as a whole has decided it can no longer, in my view, continue to turn a blind eye to the prostitution of the Second Amendment here and can no longer turn a blind eye to the enormous damage being done not just in our schools but on our streets,” he said. – READ MORE

Former Vice President Joe Biden joined the chorus of liberal criticism of the Second Amendment on Thursday saying that it was the object of “prostitution” by gun-rights activists.
