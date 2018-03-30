Unhinged woman takes swing at Cuomo during press conference: ‘you punk ass!’ (VIDEO)

As Gov. Cuomo was speaking to the press about a matter concerning a Daily News reporter, an unnamed woman in a Yankees jacket, clearly irritated, walked through the doors and began shouting obscenities.

“Did you know this office doesn’t want to submit a complaint of a sexual harassment I had here? NDA? And they went, they took out a rifle on me Friday, here?” she yelled.

“Yeah, you’re not doing nothing here, you punk ass!” she screamed at the governor. “You’re not doing a mother f***ing s*** either! I got proof!” continued the woman. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1