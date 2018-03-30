Hillary Clinton Explains Why She Will Not ‘Get Off the Public Stage and Shut Up’

Former failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said that she would not go away and stop talking about her concerns about President Donald Trump, despite the noise from critics who want her off the public stage.

During a paid speech at Rutgers University, Clinton was asked by the moderator to respond to the critics who wanted her to “get off the public stage and shut up.”

“They never said that to any man who wasn’t elected,” she said, as the audience applauded. She accused the media of leading the charge of asking that question, pointing out that it was sexist. She pointed out that Al Gore continued talking about climate change after he lost the election and John Kerry became Secretary of State and John McCain returned to the Senate after he lost to Obama. – READ MORE

