Jodie Foster Is ‘Much More Comfortable Having Robots’ Own Guns

Hollywood Actress Jodie Foster Said She Would Be “much More Comfortable Having Robots” Own A Gun Than An Emotional Human Doing So.

“I mean, I’d be much more comfortable having robots have them, but we are designed to have emotions that overflow and that are not guided by our heads,” the Hannibal star saidin a recent interview with Indie Wire.

“To have sentient beings that are completely and entirely guided by their emotions have the power to administer life or death using one kilowatt of energy in a nanosecond is just unfathomable with me,” Foster added.

Foster is promoting her latest movie, Hotel Artemis, in which she plays a nurse who treats a gun shot victim who was shot in a gun-free zone — the kinds of places that have 100 percent gun control and are magnets for mass public attackers. The IMBD parental guidefor the star-studded crime thriller says the film show “guns, most of which were apparently ‘printed’ at Hotel Artemis, [that] are brandished and fired,” brutal axe attacks, people “slaughtered” with a scalpel, and others killed by being injected with medicine intended for elephants. – READ MORE

