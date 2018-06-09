True Pundit

Trump: Melania had major surgery that lasted four hours

First lady Melania Trump won’t be accompanying her husband on his trips to Canada and Singapore because her doctors said she shouldn’t fly so soon after having surgery, President Trump said Friday.

Melania Trump had surgery May 14 for a benign kidney condition. The first lady’s office has been mostly private about Melania Trump’s health, but the president gave more details Friday while speaking to the press before heading to Canada.

The president said his wife’s operation was a “big” surgery that last four hours, but she’s now doing “great.”

“She wanted to go. Can’t fly for one month, the doctors say. She had a big operation. That was close to a four hour operation. She’s doing great,” Trump said. – READ MORE

